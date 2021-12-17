50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Toys for Christmas drive accepted at Beauxdines

Unwrapped toys are being accepted at Beauxdines restaurant on Ryan Street through Dec. 18 for...
Unwrapped toys are being accepted at Beauxdines restaurant on Ryan Street through Dec. 18 for the Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unwrapped toys are being accepted at Beauxdines restaurant on Ryan Street through Dec. 18 for the Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive.

The gifts are for children aged 2 to 12 years old. The gifts will go to needy families who registered through New Life Counseling. Registration ended at 2 p.m. Thursday.

New Life Counseling and the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office sponsored the toy drive.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

This shopping spree has been helping make the season brighter since 1980.
Kiwanis Club hosts shopping spree for Calcasieu children
Kiwani’s shopping spree
VIDEO: Kiwanis Club hosts shopping spree for Calcasieu children
Boil advisory issued for Fairview North
Flying through the air, Grinch delivers Christmas cheer.
Flying through the air, Grinch delivers Christmas cheer