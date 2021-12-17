Toys for Christmas drive accepted at Beauxdines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Unwrapped toys are being accepted at Beauxdines restaurant on Ryan Street through Dec. 18 for the Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive.

The gifts are for children aged 2 to 12 years old. The gifts will go to needy families who registered through New Life Counseling. Registration ended at 2 p.m. Thursday.

New Life Counseling and the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office sponsored the toy drive.

