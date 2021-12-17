SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2021.

Brian Keith Scott, 26, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding.

Allison Nicole Miller, 27, Iowa: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; second-offense DWI.

Jesus Antonio Lopez-Zapata, 37, Houston, TX: Strangulation; child endangerment.

Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 27, Vinton: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Rusty James Lyons, 32, Sulphur: Second-degree battery; resisting a police officer with force.

Dominique Gerard Reado, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillon Lee Benoit, 26, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Anthony Dwayne Jenkins, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Joshua Dwayne Randle, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency personnel.

Austin Lee Smartt, 29, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; domestic abuse; probation violation.

Amber Dyvette Budwine, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Charles Hardy Meyers, 52, Sulphur: Probation violation.

John Quincy Levings, 43, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior of a juvenile.

Courtney Rachelle Duraso, 45, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hali Jo Abshire, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Bruce James Robinson, 49, Sulphur: Possession of stolen goods worth under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.

Bryan Michael Jordan, 47, Ragley: Littering; expired inspection tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Edward Giles, 45, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.