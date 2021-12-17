SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 16, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 16, 2021.
Brian Keith Scott, 26, New Orleans: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; speeding.
Allison Nicole Miller, 27, Iowa: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; second-offense DWI.
Jesus Antonio Lopez-Zapata, 37, Houston, TX: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Brandon Delvin Terrelle Guidry, 27, Vinton: Child endangerment; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Rusty James Lyons, 32, Sulphur: Second-degree battery; resisting a police officer with force.
Dominique Gerard Reado, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillon Lee Benoit, 26, Sulphur: Probation detainer.
Anthony Dwayne Jenkins, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.
Joshua Dwayne Randle, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of emergency personnel.
Austin Lee Smartt, 29, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; domestic abuse; probation violation.
Amber Dyvette Budwine, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Charles Hardy Meyers, 52, Sulphur: Probation violation.
John Quincy Levings, 43, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior of a juvenile.
Courtney Rachelle Duraso, 45, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hali Jo Abshire, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.
Bruce James Robinson, 49, Sulphur: Possession of stolen goods worth under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates.
Bryan Michael Jordan, 47, Ragley: Littering; expired inspection tag; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirk Edward Giles, 45, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
