Sports Person of the Week - Joshua Comeaux

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake native Joshua Comeaux fell in love with rodeo when he was just nine.

“I always wanted to do it,” said Comeaux I’ve been riding horses since I was a kid.”

Fast forward 14 years and he’s now a world champion. He and his teammate placed first at the World Series of Team Roping in Las Vegas earlier this month. Finishing with a time of 31.52.

“It was like ice in my veins man. I can’t really express the feeling because it was just so surreal. I’m really still in shock right now,” Comeaux said. “I really like that I was able to represent our town Westlake, Lake Charles, Southwest Louisiana.”

Alongside Comeaux was his friend and Erwinville native Ricky DeCuir, together the Cowboys from the boot roped their way to a world title.

“We’ve been friends for the past seven to eight years, but we always get right close to the money but we never get in the money. We knew it was in due time we were going to get them,” said Comeaux.

As Comeaux looks ahead to what’s next, his plan is to be consistent.

“Roping wise I’m going to just keep doing what I’ve been doing before,” Comeaux said.

