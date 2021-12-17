‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ brings moviegoers back to the theaters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than a year - that’s how long it’s been since some film aficionados have plopped in those velvet plush seats with popcorn in their laps.

“I haven’t been to a movie theater since before COVID,” moviegoer Mary Humphries said. “I think it’ll be fun. I’m ready to get some nachos.”

Already breaking advance ticket sale records, one movie is bringing people back to theaters. “Spiderman: No Way Home” is only shown on the silver screen and tickets sold out Thursday for some showings in Lake Charles before the big premiere on Friday. Spidey senses were tingling and film fanatics raced to secure their spots.

“After school, he said we have to come immediately to the move theater because he doesn’t want to miss it, and he thought the tickets would be sold out,” Humphries said.,

“I’ve seen some spoilers,” Baxter Bragg said. “I’m not going to spoil it because that would be mean, but I know some stuff and I’m really happy.”

“We’re kinda nerds,” moviegoer Zane Powers said. “So we get excited about Marvel movies in general.”

For some, watching a movie at a theater versus home is like comparing a beach to a postcard.

“I would much prefer this experience when it comes to a really really big movie, a really big release,” moviegoer Gregory Miller said.

“Hopefully people are gonna get out and support the movies cause I’m kinda a big movie guy,” Powers said. “I want movies to do well so they have incentive to keep making movies.”

For others, their favorite cinema is now their own living room.

“If i’m going to watch something new, I like it at my house,” Hayden Baldaux said. “It’s kind of a hassle to get everyone coordinated to come watch one movie for like 2 hours.”

Some are indecisive when it comes to which experience they prefer - all they care about is seeing that movie.

“I’d rather watch it at home, but I really wanna watch it so I’ll do anything,” Bragg said.

“Spiderman: No Way Home” officially opens Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

