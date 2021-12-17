Scot Kidd receives two life sentences

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Kinder man received two life sentences Friday after being convicted of killing an Iowa couple in 2020, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge David Ritchie sentenced Scot M. Kidd, 37, Kinder, on Friday, Dec. 17 to two life sentences without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to be run consecutively.

More information on the case can be found HERE.

