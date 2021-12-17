50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Scot Kidd receives two life sentences

The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to be run consecutively.
The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to be run consecutively.(CPSO)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Kinder man received two life sentences Friday after being convicted of killing an Iowa couple in 2020, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Judge David Ritchie sentenced Scot M. Kidd, 37, Kinder, on Friday, Dec. 17 to two life sentences without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said the sentences are to be run consecutively.

More information on the case can be found HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Omicron Variant
31 additional Omicron variant cases identified in Louisiana; 1 probable in Region 6
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 17, 2021
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to host Jr. Deputy Academy
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the suspect seen in the photograph to...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of alleged theft suspect