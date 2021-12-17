50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Dec. 17, 2021
Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - Dec. 17, 2021
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Manchin’s child tax credit stance draws criticism back home