LDH announces holiday closures for community-based COVID-19 testing sites

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, the Lousiana Department of Health announced that COVID-19 testing at all Louisiana Army National Guard sites and parish health units will be paused Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The LDH said anyone needing help locating a site can call 211.

Testing sites can also be found HERE.

