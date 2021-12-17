50/50 Thursdays
LDH announces holiday closures for community-based COVID-19 testing sites

The LDH said anyone needing help locating a site can call 211.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, the Lousiana Department of Health announced that COVID-19 testing at all Louisiana Army National Guard sites and parish health units will be paused Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Testing sites can also be found HERE.

