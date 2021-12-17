Kiwanis Club hosts shopping spree for Calcasieu children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What a dream it is to go on a Christmas shopping spree. For 40 children in Calcasieu Parish, that dream came true, all thanks to a local foundation.

This shopping spree has been helping make the season brighter since 1980.

It’s especially important as all the kids participating are children who may not get gifts otherwise.

“It’s just a great event. In fact, it’s our signature event that we do each year,” Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles Project Chairman Tim Woods said.

An event that directly impacts lives.

“These are children that maybe Santa Claus won’t show up this year for some reason or another,” Woods said.

Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles has partnered with Target to ensure no child goes without toys or clothing this season.

“We’re going to give them each about $125 to spend, okay. We’re going to pay for it,” Woods said. “They can buy anything they want, okay. And we’re going to help them out and check them out, one child at a time.”

Woods told us the students were handpicked for the Christmas of their dreams.

“Elementary school-age, okay. And we do also support one middle school,” Woods said. “And we’re helped by the volunteers, of course, in our club, the Kiwani’s Club of South Lake Charles. And also the Barbe Key Club also comes out and helps us.”

Woods talked about what it’s like to see the children with loaded shopping carts and smiles.

“To see these children come here, you know, and when they go around the store and pick out these items for themselves - many times they pick out items for their siblings. It’s amazing,” Woods said.

To learn more about how the shopping spree is made possible, click HERE

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.