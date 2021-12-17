Hometown Hero - Alexandria Geovanni

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lt. Commander Alexandria Geovanni spent 22 years in the U.S. Navy, starting as an intel targeting analyst with the U.S. Central Command. She even had a tour of duty in Iraq. Later, she decided to become a chaplain.

“I’m just a child of God, trying to share his message of love, hope and peace,” said Geovanni. “Of healing and reconciliation with anyone I can meet. I just felt like as a member of the chaplain corps, I would have a broader sphere of influence with which to do that, which is also why I decided to work as a hospice chaplain.”

Now with Heart of Hospice in Lake Charles, Geovanni is often asked to officiate at military graveside services.

“From time to time I get asked to go to be the officer in charge and to do the folding and the presentation of the national ensign in honor of the one who served with honor and distinction. But every now and then I get a call to say that the family is seeking a military chaplain to officiate the service.”

Her latest service was special. On the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, she officiated over the burial of remains of a Winnie, Texas native killed on that day.

“Turns out this gentlemen had died December 7, 1941 on the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor. They had recovered his remains from the ship back in 1942.”

Geovanni also serves as pastor of Merryville United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.