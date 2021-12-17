Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU Quarterback Max Johnson has announced via Twitter he will transfer to Texas A&M University.

Johnson made the announcement in a tweet Friday, Dec. 17.

Johnson’s younger brother, Jake, signed with the Aggies earlier this week.

Max Johnson started during all of LSU’s games during the 2021 season after Myles Brennan was sidelined due to an injury before fall camp began.

RELATED: LSU QB Max Johnson says he’s entering NCAA’s transfer portal

In Johnson’s last game of the season against his new team he threw the game winning touchdown to Jaray Jenkins. The new Aggie threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.