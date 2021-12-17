FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front on the way this weekend with rain and storms arriving by Saturday afternoon

Friday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Southwest Louisiana through mid-morning as areas of sea fog than began moving into the area last night will linger as you head out the door for your morning commute. Don’t expect to need the umbrellas much though again today as the main story will be the 80-degree temperatures that return along with high humidity levels through the day and again tonight. A cold front is on the way and will begin to increase the threat of storms significantly by tomorrow afternoon with lingering rain into Saturday night.

Saturday storms (KPLC)

Our cold front remains stalled over northern Arkansas today but will begin to push southward into the state by tomorrow. We can expect another foggy and humid start to our Saturday morning with lows in the upper 60s with rapidly increasing rain and storm chances by early afternoon as the front gets closer to the area. We’ll have to watch for one or two stronger storms that could develop ahead of the main line of rain and storms, although the Storm Prediction Center is only calling for a very marginal risk of severe weather for our area. Once the main line of storms moves through, the risk of any severe weather will quickly diminish as temperatures begin to quickly tumble.

Storms by Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

Ahead of the front, temperatures warm into the middle to possibly upper 70s but will be quickly falling through the 50s by late-afternoon and early evening as lingering rain continues to remain in the forecast Saturday night. These lingering showers will come to an end after midnight with lows Sunday morning in the upper 40s. Sunday looks to remain on the cool side through the day due to lingering clouds although rain chances stay slim. Another rain chance returns by Monday afternoon and evening as a trough of low pressure develops on the back side of the cold front and moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This moves out Tuesday and leaves most of next week drier.

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures to start the new workweek will begin on a chilly note with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. By mid-week, we will begin a noticeable warming trend as highs top out in the 70s by Thursday and Christmas Eve. The good news is that rain does not look to be an issue for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day but it’s also unlikely we’ll need the coats either! The Christmas Day forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s with a 0% chance of snow for Southwest Louisiana!

Meteorologist Ben Terry

