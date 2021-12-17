First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives late Saturday with rain likely then colder temperatures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warmer than normal weather will remain in place until the cold front arrives late Saturday. Tonight will be warm and humid with low temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s north of I-10 and much warmer at the coast where lows will remain near 70. Patchy to locally dense fog is likely again Saturday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A strong cold will move through Saturday evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of the front. The rain will likely begin near noon and continue well into the evening hours. The threat of severe weather is low, but it is not zero; greatest risk is from a few storms that may produce strong winds. I am increasing the chance of rain to 80% for Saturday as it looks likely most of us will see rain, but again more likely later in the day. If you have outdoor plans it would be best to do them early or just plan to move indoors to be safe. Remember you can use our First Alert Weather App to track the rain on your smart phone.

Once the front moves through the rain will gradually tapper off and should be gone before sunrise Sunday morning, though the clouds will likely linger throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures behind the front will drop quickly with highs on Sunday in the 50s with clouds making it feel even colder! Lows will also be colder Sunday with most areas reaching the 40s. We will remain cool for the first few days of next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

An upper level disturbance will move across our area Monday and this may produce another round of rain. For this I am including a 40% chance of rain, but it should move through quickly. The rest of next week looks dry and cool through midweek. A warming trend begins by midweek.

The long-range models have flip-flopped again on the forecast for Christmas. It now looks like the warming trend will continue through Christmas with no sign of cold weather. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s for highs with lows in the 60s. Remember models are very much subject to change the farther out in the time you go, so changes are still likely. But a white Christmas is unlikely anywhere close to our area…

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.