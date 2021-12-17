COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 17, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 16.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 1,101 new cases.
· 6 new deaths.
· 207 patients hospitalized (11 more than previous update).
· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49.45 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 42 new cases.
· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 19 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).
· 37.31 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 36 new cases.
· 1 new death.
· 39.41 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.5 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.73 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.16 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.75 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 15 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.19 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 2 active case among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.