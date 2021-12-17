Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 17, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 16.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,101 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 207 patients hospitalized (11 more than previous update).

· 88% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.45 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 42 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 19 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).

· 37.31 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 36 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 39.41 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.5 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.73 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.16 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.75 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.19 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

