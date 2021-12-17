50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles announces holiday garbage and trash collection schedule

The city said it will be observing the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 24, and the New Year’s...
The city said it will be observing the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 24, and the New Year’s holiday Friday, Dec. 31.(City of Lake Charles)
By Davon Cole
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced its holiday garbage and trash collection schedule for residents.

The city said it will be observing the Christmas holiday Friday, Dec. 24, and the New Year’s holiday Friday, Dec. 31.

There will be no changes in garbage and trash schedules for those two weeks, as garbage and trash will be picked up on their regularly scheduled days, according to the city.

However, the city said the Wood Waste Facility, the Team Green Recycling Truck and the Nelson Road Ball Field Recycling Station will observe the following holiday schedule:

  • Friday, Dec. 24: Closed
  • Monday, Dec. 27: Normal operations resume
  • Friday, Dec. 31: Closed
  • Saturday, Jan. 1: Closed
  • Monday, Jan. 3: Normal operations resume

City hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday and will resume regular working hours Monday, Dec. 27, according to the city.

Offices will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of the New Year’s holiday and will resume regular working hours on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the city.

