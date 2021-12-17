Cameron Parish School Board issues statement on threatening social media post
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has issued a statement regarding a widely shared social media post that originated on TikTok.
The post talks about a threat to school safety for “every school in the USA” specifically mentioning Friday, Dec. 17.
The school board says this threat did not originate in our area but they are working with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide additional law enforcement officers on campus today as a precaution.
