Cameron Parish School Board issues statement on threatening social media post

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has issued a statement regarding a widely shared social media post that originated on TikTok.

The post talks about a threat to school safety for “every school in the USA” specifically mentioning Friday, Dec. 17.

The school board says this threat did not originate in our area but they are working with the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide additional law enforcement officers on campus today as a precaution.

Grand Lake Parents/Guardians: The Cameron Parish School Board has become aware of a post that has been shared widely on... Posted by Cameron Parish School System on Friday, December 17, 2021

