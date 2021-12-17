50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Police Jury departments to be closed Dec. 23 and 24

All offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 27, according to the police jury.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced all police jury departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, to observe the Christmas holiday.

All offices will reopen Monday, Dec. 27, according to the police jury.

The police jury said there will be no change in the Waste Management pickup schedule, and residents can call Waste Management at 337-436-7229 with any questions or visit wm.com/alerts for updates.

The Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Rd. in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Rd. in Sulphur, will both be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, according to the police jury.

The police jury said both are set to reopen Sunday, Dec. 26.

