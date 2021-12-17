Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking identity of alleged theft suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is seeking the identity of a theft suspect accused of stealing items from a store on Derek Drive.

Sheriff’s office detectives responded to a store on Derek Drive in Lake Charles on Nov. 18 in reference to a theft, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect entered the store earlier that day at approximately 11:30 a.m. at which time he stole multiple items from the store, according to Vincent.

Later the same day, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the suspect entered the store again and attempted to steal over $4,000 worth of merchandise but was unsuccessful, Vincent said.

Vincent said the suspect was seen leaving the store in a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the suspect seen in the photograph to contact them at 337-491-3605.

