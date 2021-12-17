BESE approves renewal of charters for all three Lake Charles charter schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Friday, Henry Mancuso, interim superintendent for Lake Charles charter schools, announced the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved the renewal of charters for all three schools.

Per the press release:

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has unanimously approved the renewal of the charters for all three charter schools in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Charter Academy and Lake Charles College Prep were given four-year renewals and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy was given a three-year renewal. All three renewals were without conditions and become effective July 1, 2022.

Ulysses Gene Thibodeaux, President of the Board of Trustees for all three schools, stated that, “it is time to focus on positive news. The work of education has successfully continued despite challenges faced by schools worldwide and the unique obstacles we have dealt with in Southwest Louisiana.”

Outgoing interim superintendent, Henry Mancuso, commended school leaders, teachers, staff, parents, and students for rising above personal circumstances to assure that our school programs were fully implemented on the first day of school.

Thibodeaux commented that, “the renewal of our charters is both an opportunity and a challenge. We can focus completely on strengthening and expanding our programs. We must also meet the challenge of overcoming the ‘lost learning’ experienced during the interruptions of in person learning. We are ready to build on our success.”

