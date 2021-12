SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 15, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 15, 2021.

Rhett Rutledge McCann, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); illegal use of weapons during a crime; property damage under $1,000.

Mary Reado, 72, Westlake: First offense DWI; reckless operation; hit and run; property damage under $50,000.

Azell Demond Barber, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Billy Ray Morris, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Megan Sheena Bellard, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Brooke Lynn Sonnier, 38, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; contempt of court.

Joshua Demorgan Lavan, 33, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; reckless operation.

Tyler Craig Dugas, 31, Iowa: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Tommy Alan Dean, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; expired license plates.

