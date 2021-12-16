Sulphur citizens celebrate 7th annual Ole Tyme Christmas Brunch

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur, Hixson Funeral Home as well as the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual Ole Tyme Christmas Brunch for the senior citizens in Sulphur at the West Cal Event Center.

This is actually the second Christmas party the senior in Sulphur had this year as residents celebrated back in July thanks to loosened COVID restrictions, but now they are back on track celebrating during the holiday season.

“We’re honoring all the senior citizens in this area,” Jody Barrilleaux with Hixson Funeral Home said.

Barrilleaux is one of the organizers of the celebration. She said events like this are important for the older generation.

“Anytime we can get our seniors out of their house and where they can associate with other seniors, they can visit and just have a great time,” Tommy Little with the Calcasieu Council on Aging said.

Seniors in attendance got prizes, a few rounds of bingo and lots of dancing!

“We tend to be a little isolated, most of us are either widow or widowers, so you need that time with other people especially during the holidays,” Sulphur resident Linda Woolford said.

It was a time for everyone to come together.

“And to see some of our seniors that we haven’t seen in a long time, and knowing that they are alright and everything is going well,” Sulphur resident Barbra Matthews said.

Both Woolford and Matthews said they were excited to welcome the brunch back this holiday season.

“It’s pretty amazing to see what this community brings us. It’s just really cool being out here helping everyone,” Sulphur High School cheerleader Ashlyn Gaudet said.

Sulphur High School cheerleaders and and football players were also at the event to help out and served everyone lunch.

“It really shows how much we really love our community. And how much our community loves us back. We just try to give everything we can to the City of Sulphur ‘cause we all bleed blue and gold,” Sulphur football player Gage Trahan said.

