Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatens shooting at Starks High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a shooting at Starks High School, officials said.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible threat on social media around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Detectives learned the 14-year-old boy threatened a shooting at the school, Vincent said.

The boy was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a charge of terrorizing.

The Calcasieu School Board released the following statement:

“The Calcasieu Parish School Board takes any and all reports of threats seriously, whether they appear to be credible or not. These situations are always fully investigated by both our personnel and law enforcement agencies. If information is obtained regarding potentially threatening behavior towards a specific school or schools, parents and guardians are notified if the situation allows. These situations are very fluid, and legally we cannot release information regarding what disciplinary action was or was not taken against a student. It is important to remember that the presence of social media in our society escalates these situations and allows for rumors to spread quickly, even if there are no supporting facts. We urge parents to talk to their children about the importance of reporting potentially threatening behavior to an adult in lieu of spreading it on social media. At this time, any and all issues have been addressed and there is no safety concern at our schools. All students, faculty, and staff are safe. School is in session as normal across our parish.”

