Scheduled road closure on Pujo Street to begin Monday

Pujo Street closure map
Pujo Street closure(City of Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles advises residents that both lanes of the 300 block of Pujo Street, between Ryan and Bilbo streets, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning Monday, Dec. 20.

The closure will allow contractors to repair lighting on this block, said Katie Harrington of the City of Lake Charles. This repair work will involve open cuts in the roadway and sidewalks on both sides of the road.

Businesses in this block, including City Hall, will still be accessible to the public during this closure, Harrington said. For their safety, pedestrians are advised to only cross Pujo Street at the designated crosswalks located at the corners of Pujo and Ryan streets and Pujo and Bilbo streets.

Street side parking will be unavailable throughout the duration of this project, Harrington said.

The closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.

