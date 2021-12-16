Roadshow seeks public input on redistricting Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana lawmakers held a public hearing Wednesday night to talk about redistricting and allow for the public to weigh in.

The public is demanding fair changes to the state’s districts.

“I think it’s very important as a citizen to get involved into these important meetings to actually get a fair representation in the state,” said attendee Andres Nava.

It’s a process that happens every 10 years - adding or redrawing the state’s districts to represent population changes for the equal and ideal number of voters.

“You know, redistricting is important because you want everyone to have equal access to their representatives,” said state Senator Sharon Hewitt.

According to Hewitt, current data reports an increase across several parishes.

“An increase in the population along I-10, so we have an increase in Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Orleans area and the north shore in particular,” Hewitt said.

And before lawmakers sit down to assemble the state’s political puzzle, they wanted to hear from the public.

“How is somebody going to get to know your needs if they don’t come from the same background and struggles that you have going on? So I think somebody that can represent you needs to really get to know what you’ve been going through, because they already went through that,” Nava said.

Tonight’s hearing was one of the many stops legislators are making across the state. The next hearing will be in New Orleans early next year.

