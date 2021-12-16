50/50 Thursdays
Public hearing on Indorama permit modification request at 6 p.m.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A public hearing is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Westlake City Hall concerning Indorama’s Ethylene plant on La. 108.

Indorama is asking for permit modifications - Part 70 Air Operating Permit Renewal Modification and Proposed Prevention of Significant Deterioration Permit Modification - according to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Click HERE to read the permit request.

