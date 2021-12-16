50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 22 LSU hits century mark in win over Alcorn State

LSU Women’s Basketball
(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a season high in points for No. 22 LSU as they took down Alcorn State 100-36 in the Pete Maravich Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15. LSU improved to 8-1 on the season.

LSU winning streak is now at seven games with the win over Alcorn and it was the first time the Tigers hit the century mark since February 2010.

The Tigers were led by Khayla Pointer who 19 points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. All 13 players scored in the victory with four players scoring double digits.

LSU shot 61.3% from the field and 37.5% from behind the arc. They held the Lady Braves to 26.0% from the floor and 24.0% from three.

No. 22 LSU will take on Bradley on Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon in the Pete Maravich Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

McNeese Basketball
McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play
Samford's Andrea Cournoyer was named the SoCon Preseason Player of the Year.
Merryville native Andrea Cournoyer named SOCON Preseason Player of the Year
McNeese hoops creating Mayhem culture as 2021 season approaches
#McNeese basketball PKG 10.6.21
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
Sports betting delayed due to Hurricane Ida
St. Louis' Myca Trail committed to ULM on Thursday.
St. Louis’ Myca Trail commits to ULM