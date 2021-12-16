Movie night with Santa set to take place at Ward 3 MLK Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mike Smith, district 2 police juror, has announced he is teaming up with the Ward 3 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the annual community Christmas movie with Santa.

Smith said the event is set for Monday, Dec. 20, at 2009 Simmons St. in Lake Charles from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public, and all kids will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus and his elf.

