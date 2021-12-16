50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Movie night with Santa set to take place at Ward 3 MLK Center

Movie Night with Santa
Movie Night with Santa(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mike Smith, district 2 police juror, has announced he is teaming up with the Ward 3 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for the annual community Christmas movie with Santa.

Smith said the event is set for Monday, Dec. 20, at 2009 Simmons St. in Lake Charles from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free to the public, and all kids will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus and his elf.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

(Source: Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana)
2022 Mardi Gras Events
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15)
‘There’s no place like home’ - Myles Brennan withdraws from transfer portal
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatens shooting at Starks High School
Louisiana State Police visit area hospitals.
Louisiana State Police visit area hospitals