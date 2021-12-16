50/50 Thursdays
McNeese transfer safety André Sam signs with Marshall

McNeese transfer, Iowa alum Andre Sam is transferring to Marshall
McNeese transfer, Iowa alum Andre Sam is transferring to Marshall(Marshall Athletics)
By Brady Renard
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese all-conference safety André Sam signed with the Marshall Thundering Herd as a graduate transfer Wednesday. He heads to West Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining as he becomes the second MSU defensive back to transfer to Marshall in two years.

Like Cory McCoy, Sam’s transfer will reunite him with former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry who is the Herd’s defensive coordinator. Sam is the fourth All-Southland defensive back to transfer out of McNeese since 2020.

”I decided to leave because I feel I gave McNeese everything I had for 5 years. McNeese is a place that I can call home and I will forever cherish the moments I had there,” said Sam in a statement to KPLC.

The Iowa product was a staple in the McNeese secondary since 2019. The junior is a two-time All-Southland pick as he finished second on the team in tackles this season with 70 total stops. Sam led the Cowboys with seven pass breakups and added an interception.

Sam ended his McNeese career with career totals of 179 tackles, 19 passes defended and five interceptions in 33 games played.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

