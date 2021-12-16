Louisiana State Police visit area hospitals.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making patients’ days merrier and brighter, that’s the goal for Louisiana State Police as they hold their annual Christmas tradition.

“This is something we’ve done for years where we visit area hospitals and provide presents to children who are here, as well as some of our senior citizens.”

Some Louisiana state police like Sergeant James Anderson switched from patrol duty to Santa duty Wednesday as they visited area hospitals.

“We like to bring positivity, you know, so much of what we do is dealing with writing tickets for traffic violations or arresting impaired drivers, you know, trying to make our highway safer, and that’s important, but it’s also important for us to be a part of the communities that we serve,” he said. “And this is a good way for us to do that.”

I caught up with Santa’s helpers over at Lake Area Hospital where their first stop was the NICU.

Clinical Director Angel Goodrich tells me what this means for the families.

“It’s very exciting,” she said. “We’re very grateful that they’re able to do this for our families. I think everybody really enjoys it.”

But state police weren’t the only ones handing out presents, a special guest also joined in on the fun.

“Yes, Santa has come down today to help us deliver presents, and it’s been a great experience so far.”

Patient Mary Wilson was just one of those who received a present, and she tells 7 News how it made her feel.

“Very good, very good. I mean, that is so appreciated,” she said.

Sergeant Anderson said that they were visiting three hospitals today and also visiting St. Nicholas Center for Children.

