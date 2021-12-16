LegisGator participants gather in person for first time in a while

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s a premier event that draws Louisiana legislators and business people from around the state and it took place today in Lake Charles.

It was the 16th LegisGator luncheon at L‘auberge.

Infrastructure and housing are some of the issues the governor talked about today as he looks toward 2022 with optimism.

It was crowded. Statewide elected officials, lawmakers and business people seemed energized to gather in person instead of over computer.

Roads, bridges, broadband and housing are some of the issues, as the state wraps up a year that poses many of the same challenges as 2020.

Governor John Bel Edwards says there is a lot going for the state and Southwest Louisiana.

“It is my expectation that when I’m back here next year we will have a permanent housing program underway that will be adequately funded and that we will be talking about a lot of other new things. New opportunities rather than those challenges that have impacted us so much in 2020 and 2021,” said Edwards.

As far as broadband, Edwards says the state’s efforts will go beyond simply getting internet for those who live in rural areas, and mean jobs too.

“The grant program that we’re administering right now is called gumbo. It’s granting unserved municipalities broadband opportunities. And so, we’re excited about what this is going to do,” he said.

The top award each year is the LegisGator of the year award and it went to former state senator Ronnie Johns who is now chairman of the Gaming Control Board.

State officials and lawmakers are also gearing up for redistricting in February.

That’s when district lines are redrawn so that each elected official represents about the same number of people.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.