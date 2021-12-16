Gardens Assisted Living residents finally return after over a year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents and staff were overjoyed to return back to the Gardens Assisted Living facility today. Their original facility was severly damaged in Hurricanes Laura and Delta, and all of the residents were evacuated.

Some residents were moved as far away as Baton Rouge, away from their friends and family.

Martha Comeaux was one of the residents that lived in the facility prior to the storm. Today, she was ecstatic to return home.

“Oh my god it’s like nobody knows. I walked in and I was home,” said Comeaux.

More than a year later, residents like Comeaux and Ronald Read returned to the Gardens Assisted Living.

“I never dreamed I’d be back here. It’s a good place to live,” said Read.

The Lake Charles facility suffered severe damage in the 2020 hurricanes forcing the residents out. Some were able to move in with family members, while some moved to a sister facility in Baton Rouge.

Ashlee Guidry worked at the facility before the storms, and said it is tough to evacuate a facility like this one.

“It’s tough to move when you have more than just yourself and your family to evacuate so it was definitely tough,” said Guidry.

Residents who had to move to Baton Rouge or other facilities had to leave family and friends in the lake area behind. Although some of those family members were able to travel to the temporary homes, it wasn’t as easy as driving down the street.

Guidry says COVID protocols also made it difficult to visit.

Now, those residents are back in their new and improved home. Bridget Boudreaux is one of the newer staff members and just joined the team a few months ago.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to get up and go see your mother or father,” said Boudreaux.

Guidry and Boudreaux sais the staff has been working tirelessly to ensure the new facility is perfect for both old and new residents to move into.

They were both happy to be reunited with residents, and the feeling was mutual.

“We’ve had a lot of familiar faces walk through our doors. A lot of happy faces ready to be home,” said Boudreaux.

“Today to welcome them has just been exciting,” said Guidry.

While it was a long and difficult road, all agree that the updated building was worth the wait.

“IT was unfortunate what happened because the whole building got wiped out. They built back better is what it looks like,” said Read.

“It’s all brand new, it’s upgraded. It’s just beautiful here. I love it,” said Comeaux.

Their new version of home is closer to family, closer to friends, and closer to normal.

“Home was what I’d been looking for and wanting to be back here,” said Comeaux.

At this time, the facility is focusing on moving in residents who were living at The Gardens prior to the storm. Once they are moved in and settled, staff will begin opening applications for new residents in the coming weeks.

They are still under some construction, and working to put the finishing touches on the new facility.

