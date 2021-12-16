FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record warmth; cold front brings rain on Saturday

Today's near record warmth (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the battle of the seasons, spring has won out again most of this week with temperatures starting off not only unseasonably warm this morning but near record warmth is on the way this afternoon as high temperatures reach 80 degrees. The record high on this day is 81 set back in 1971. You most likely won’t need the umbrella today, but radar shows a few renegade showers moving up the coastline as a result of this warm air transport, so a spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out through the day. Lows tonight only glide back into the 60s as patchy areas of fog await the start of our Friday.

What we are tracking (KPLC)

Friday brings a near repeat forecast with morning fog giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day. Breezier south winds at times will gust upwards of 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon as high temperatures top out around 80 degrees. The chance of rain remains slim, but an isolated shower or two will again be possible at any point through the day. Look for similar weather again for tomorrow night with lows in the 60s, but rain chances will quickly increase through the day Saturday as our next cold front moves in.

Surface forecast (KPLC)

Timing with our next cold front pushes the best chance of rain on Saturday in by midday and afternoon ahead of the front. Temperatures will warm well into the 70s for the first part of the day but sharply drop once the front moves through and continue to drop into the 40s by early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts look to be around 1 inch with Saturday’s storm system and severe weather isn’t likely for our area. Rain will begin to end Saturday night as the temperatures continue to drop overnight.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Lingering clouds on Sunday will keep a cool feel and chill in the air throughout the entire day as high temperatures remain in the 50s. Another rain threat returns late in the day on Monday as an area of low pressure develops along the trailing cold front to our south and rides across the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will bring scattered showers back by Monday afternoon and evening with highs again on the chilly side through the day. The rest of next week favors drier and gradually warmer weather which may last through the Christmas weekend. We’ll keep you posted!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

