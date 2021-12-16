2022 Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Museum, the Mardi Gras Museum, and Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana will be kicking off four nights of Mardi Gras festivities in Lake Charles beginning on January 5, 2021.

Wednesday, January 5

Festivities will begin at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum on 204 W. Sallier St. with costumes, shoes, crowns, masks, krewe banners, animatronics, and more on loan from the Mardi Gras Museum.

On Wednesday there will be a grand reception at the museum that will include king cake tasting, Twelfth Night Revelers, live music, and more.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $2 for seniors.

Museum hours will be:

Wednesday through Saturday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, January 6

The Mardi Gras Museum will hold a Twelfth Night Ceremony on the front steps of the Lake Charles Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Nic Hunter will cut the Ribbons of Mardi Gras and lead the Second Line Parade around the grounds of the Civic Center with the Twelfth Night Revelers, the reigning Twelfth Night King and Queen, as well as their royal court of Lords and Ladies. The Parade of the Krewe Flags with their coat of arms will be presented to the music of Billy Rose and his Dixieland Band.

The event is free to the public.

Friday, January 7

The Mardi Gras Museum’s party continues on Friday night with the “Night at the Museum, Live” at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Coliseum. Guests can enjoy the costumed parade of Krewes and entertainment.

Admission is $5, and the entry fee entitles guests to a Mardi Gras “hankie” to wave during the 12th Night Second Line to be staged on the floor of the Civic Center.

Everyone can dance to the music of T.J. Gautreaux and Louisiana Soul, and there will be food and drink for purchase.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the presentation is at 7 p.m. Tickets will also be on sale at Uniformly Fit, the Party Time Store, Joseph’s Electric, and George’s House of Flowers in Sulphur.

Saturday, January 8

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana will feature a Mardi Gras Twelfth Night Car Show and Street Dance on the grounds of the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The car show begins at 8 a.m., and the street dance is from noon to 4 p.m. with a second line and music by a band or DJ.

February - March

Planned Mardi Gras events for 2022 also include:

Friday, Feb. 25

Merchants’ Parade on Ryan Street in Lake Charles at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

World Famous Cajun Extravaganza Gumbo Cookoff & Zydeco Dance at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Krewe of Barkus Parade from the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater to Gill St. at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Omega Parade from Downtown Lake Charles to Enterprise Blvd. at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Lake Area Runners and the Mardi Gras Madness 5K (Takes place before the Children’s Parade)

The Children’s Parade along Ryan Street at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 1

Second Line Stroll through Downtown Lake Charles on Ryan St. at 1 p.m.

Jeeps on Parade along Ryan St. at 2 p.m.

Motor Gras Parade along Ryan St. at 3 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes’ Parade along Ryan St. at 5 p.m.

Iowa Chicken Run and Gumbo & Zydeco Dance at the KC Hall in Iowa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have a Mardi Gras event you’d like added to the list, you can send it to us at news@kplctv.com.

