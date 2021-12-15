United Way of SWLA accepting donations to aid tornado victims in Ky.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has announced it is accepting donations to aid tornado victims in Kentucky.

“Every time there is a disaster, people from all over the country step up to support each other. That was definitely true for us last year. We received donations from almost every state in the country – including some of the State of Kentucky. So, now it is our time to help them. We know all too well how critical that initial support really is.” United Way President and CEO Denise Durel said. “We would like to ask the people of Southwest Louisiana, who can, to help us support those affected by the recent tornadoes in Kentucky.”

Funds will be utilized for an immediate response, long-term recovery, and fulfilling unmet needs, and 100% of donations go directly towards the efforts taking place in Kentucky, the organization said.

The organization said donors can text “KENTUCKY” to 40403 or give online at https://unitedwayswla.org/Kentucky.

Checks can be mailed to United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601, and you are asked to write “Kentucky” in the memo line, according to the organization.

