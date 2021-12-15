SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 14, 2021.

Royce Joseph Morris, 26, Jeanerette: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; attempt and conspiracy.

Rashid Jamal Hamilton, 25, New Iberia: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; attempt and conspiracy; use of multiple-beam lighting equipment.

Javontrae Jakil Richard, 23, Jeanerette: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; attempt and conspiracy.

Kevin Joseph Lejeune, 31, Franklin: Federal detainer; probation violation (2 charges); attempted possession of a firearm by a felon.

Andrew Bryce Norwood, 18, Sulphur: Armed robbery; aggravated battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittney Jones Jones, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; child endangerment.

Michelle Renee Morgan, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300; identity theft worth over $1,000.

Terrence Cornell Williams, 49, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Kaitlynn Hope McNeil, 23, Sulphur: Robbery; failure to stop or yield.

Dre Collin Gregory, 22, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Damon England Halams, 21, Lake Charles: Use of dangerous weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; attempted first-degree murder.

Moeshay Lashawn Janice, 21, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; attempted battery of a police officer; domestic abuse (3 charges).

Chelsea Nicole Miller, 23, Ragley: Theft under $5,000.

Assad Jerard Stewart, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000.

Joshua Stephen Bernard, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; hit and run; aggravated flight from an officer.

Allen Mondel Celestine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated number; interfering in an investigation.

Terence Landry, 44, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm by a felon; obstruction of justice; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Jose Cruz Gomez, 45, Humble, TX: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Christopher Guillory, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Rhett Rutledge McCann, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges); illegal use of dangerous weapons during a crime; property damage worth under $1,000.

