Sulphur police investigating Tuesday shooting in 4400 block of Maplewood Drive

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Maplewood Drive on Tuesday.

According to police, there was a disturbance between acquaintances in which a knife and gun were involved.

Police said one person was injured, but no confirmation on what type of injuries the person sustained, according to police.

