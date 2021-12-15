50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur police investigating Tuesday shooting in 4400 block of Maplewood Drive

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Maplewood Drive on Tuesday.

According to police, there was a disturbance between acquaintances in which a knife and gun were involved.

Police said one person was injured, but no confirmation on what type of injuries the person sustained, according to police.

KPLC will have more on the story as it becomes available.

