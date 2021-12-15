50/50 Thursdays
State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

(Live 5/File)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Duson, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Tuesday.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired toward a vehicle as the driver accelerated toward him, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, State Police Troop I spokesman.

Gossen said Lafayette deputies came across a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were in the vehicle, which was in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson.

When deputies instructed the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the passenger complied but the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette man, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy, Gossen said. 

“At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle,” Gossen said.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off Charbonnet Road a short distance away, but was later found at a home in Lafayette Parish, Gossen said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Gossen said the man’s identity is being withheld pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

