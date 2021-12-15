State legislature to hold public forum on redistricting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Tuesday, the Louisiana State Legislature announced it will be holding a public forum on the process of redistricting in Lake Charles.

The legislature said the forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in the McNeese State University Tritico Theater.

The purpose of the public forums is to explain the process of redistricting, raise awareness of its importance, and engage public participation, according to the legislature.

The forums will be streamed live via the Legislative Redistricting site, Facebook, and YouTube, according to the legislature.

The legislature said you can view the meetings on any of their platforms HERE.

The legislature said its staff will make presentations regarding the Census, redistricting law, and population trends.

Attendees will be given information on the timeline for redistricting, which affects the districts of Congress, Public Service Commission, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), State Supreme Court, State Senate, and the State House of Representatives, according to the legislature.

The legislature said for information regarding the redistricting process, including information regarding redistricting meetings, visit the Louisiana Legislative Redistricting website at https://redist.legis.la.gov/.

