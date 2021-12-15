Recent sampling finds no cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Louisiana deer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is thanking deer hunters across the state who participated in sampling efforts to check for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the local deer population.

The LDWF encourages hunters to have their harvest tested for CWD free of charge so that the state’s deer population could be monitored for any outbreak.

“Louisiana hunters understand how valuable the natural resources are here in the Sportsman’s Paradise,’’ said State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour. “We’re very pleased with the cooperation from hunters in our sampling effort. It’s key that we sample as many deer as possible so we continue to ask for their assistance.’’

Recently, CWD has been found in some harvest samples in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas.

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species, including Louisiana’s native white-tailed deer. It is infectious, always fatal, and there is no treatment. It’s part of a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) and is similar to BSE (mad cow disease) in cattle and scrapie in sheep. These diseases cause irreversible damage to brain tissue, which leads to excessive salivation, neurological symptoms, emaciation, and death of the animal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that CWD has infected humans. However, the CDC recommends caution in handling venison in infected regions, and that deer be tested for CWD before consuming.

CWD-positive deer should not be consumed by people.

Hunters who would like to have their harvested deer tested for CWD can visit the CWD testing website and follow the steps outlined. A sample can then be submitted to the nearest LDWF Field Office.

To begin the sampling process, hunters can:

Record the GPS location of where the deer was harvested.

Remove the head about five inches below the ear.

Deer heads may be caped with antlers and skull cap removed.

Do not freeze. Samples should be refrigerated or saved on ice.

Complete the online information gathering form and print the email received after completing that form.

Contact the nearest LDWF Field Office to arrange submission of the specimen.

The local office for Southwest Louisiana is located in Lake Charles at 1213 North Lakeshore Dr.

They can be reached at 337-491-2575.

