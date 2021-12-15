No coach, no problem for McNeese as Cowboys sign four on signing day

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Football announced the signing of four student-athletes on Wednesday – two from a local high school and two transfers.

The two high school players are local signees from Lake Charles College Prep – offensive lineman Jalyn Easton and defensive back Joe Ward. Also signing with the Cowboys was Colorado State running back Marcus McElroy Jr. and linebacker Jayce Bludau out of Kilgore Community College.

The four are the only ones expected to sign with McNeese on Wednesday.

“I am excited about the commitment that these young men have made to McNeese,” said McNeese Deputy Athletic Director Tanner Stines. “Despite the recent changes and transition with the head coaching position, these student-athletes chose McNeese not because of a person but because of the rich history and tradition of Cowboy Football. With young men like this and those who are currently on this team, our best days are ahead of us.”

Stines also explained the reasoning for not signing a full class at this time.

“I sat down and talked to a lot of the young men, their parents, or their high school coaches and explained to them that signing day is a once in a lifetime moment and that they owe it to themselves and to the university to wait and form a new relationship with our incoming staff and coaches, despite their love for Cowboy Football, fit and their future matters more,” he said. “We hope to sign many of them on the February signing date.”

“It’s a dream come true,” said Ward (5-11, 170) following his Wednesday morning signing party. “I’ve always worked hard for it and seeing it happen, it’s a great feeling. I know coaching is a business and you have to build relationships, but I’m committed to the university because of the culture and tradition, and I can’t wait to build those relationships (with the next staff.

“It means a lot to be able to stay home and play in front of my friends and family. Hopefully, I’ll be able to encourage more athletes from Lake Charles to come to McNeese.”

Easton (6-5, 295) on signing with McNeese: “It’s a new chapter in my life and I’m excited to get started at McNeese. I love the atmosphere, tradition of winning and with it feeling like family.”

McElroy (6-0, 235, Denver, Colorado, Colorado State) comes to McNeese as a graduate transfer after spending his undergrad career at Colorado State where he appeared in 33 games making 11 starts and rushing for over 700 yards.

“I’m very excited to be a Cowboy and ready to get started to working with this team and help make it the best that it can be,” said McElroy. “I’m ready to put it all on the line for this team. Geaux Pokes!”

Bludau (6-1, 220, Hallettsville, Texas, Kilgore JC) selected McNeese over offers from Akron, Northwestern State and Mississippi Valley according to 247Sports. This past season, he recorded 20 tackles while playing in all 10 games.

