No. 19 LSU improves to 10-0 with 89-49 win over Demons

LSU Men’s Basketball
Darius Days (4).(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU men’s basketball team improved to 10-0 on the season with an 89-49 win over the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

It was the third time this season the Tigers held an opponent under 50 points and eighth time under 60 points.

The Tigers were led offensively by forward Tari Eason who finished with 18 points, going 6-for-7 from the field. Center Efton Reid and Xavier Pinson each added 15 points. Pinson for his career joined the 1,000 point club.

Defensively the Tigers held Northwestern State to 28.3% shooting, while the Tigers shot 44.6% from the field. The Tigers will take on Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. in Boosier City.

