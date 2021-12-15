NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Class of 2022 could officially put their college commitments in writing today.
Today is National Signing Day for Division I football, a day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.
Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so in February.
Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:
FOOTBALL:
Curtis Deville, Iowa; Purdue
Bryant Williams, Grand Lake; UL Lafayette
Keshlon Jackson, LCCP; Louisiana Tech
Braylen Walker, LCCP; Rice
Kevin Thomas, LCCP; Grambling State
Joe Ward, LCCP; McNeese
Jayln Easton, LCCP; McNeese
Reginald Burks, LCCP; Lamar
*Andre Sam, Iowa/McNeese; Marshall
* denotes transfer
