NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2022 athletes sign letters of intent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Class of 2022 could officially put their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day for Division I football, a day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so in February.

Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:

FOOTBALL:

Curtis Deville, Iowa; Purdue

Bryant Williams, Grand Lake; UL Lafayette

Keshlon Jackson, LCCP; Louisiana Tech

Braylen Walker, LCCP; Rice

Kevin Thomas, LCCP; Grambling State

Joe Ward, LCCP; McNeese

Jayln Easton, LCCP; McNeese

Reginald Burks, LCCP; Lamar

*Andre Sam, Iowa/McNeese; Marshall

* denotes transfer

