NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is adding another crop of outstanding athletes for new head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers signed 13 players total on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Of the 13 players, 10 were in-state prospects including five-star quarterback Walker Howard, who became the first Tiger to sign. In addition to Howard, LSU added five-star offensive lineman Will Campbell, who according to 247Sports is Louisiana’s No. 1 prospect followed by Howard.

“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.

“We want to recruit great players, but it’s also vital to our success to have high character young men in our program who value the great education LSU offers. We did that with this class. This is a group that will make LSU proud and lay the foundation for the championship program we are building.”

In addition to the 10 from Louisiana, two came from Florida and one from Michigan.

