Lake Charles man accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit detectives were dispatched to a business on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in reference to the theft of catalytic converters off four vehicles in the parking lot of the business, according to Kayla Vincent, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

During the investigation, detectives learned the theft occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to Vincent.

Vincent said detectives reviewed surveillance footage at the business and observed a man in the parking lot with a flashlight underneath the vehicles.

After further investigation, detectives learned on Monday, Dec. 1, Davon R. Allemand, 22, of Lake Charles, scrapped four catalytic converters matching those stolen off the four vehicles from the business, according to Vincent.

Detectives spoke with Allemand on Friday, Dec. 10, at which time he confirmed he was responsible for the thefts, Vincent said.

Allemand also advised detectives he was responsible for the theft of catalytic converters from three other businesses, two in Sulphur and one in Westlake, according to Vincent.

Vincent said Allemand was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following:

· Eight counts of theft

· Seven counts of simple criminal property damage

· Illegal possession of stolen things

Judge Tony Fazzio set his total bond at $133,000.

