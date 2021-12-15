Lake Charles looks for first-ever win in I-10 Bowl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fifth edition of the I-10 Bowl is set to set to kick off this weekend with the best from Lake Charles and Lafayette matching wits. The Lake Area team brings players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings. The opportunity to play with athletes they have competed against their entire careers is an exciting experience for the players.

“I mean it’s a little bit weird but it’s a blessing because we’ve got talent everywhere and we’ve guys like Etienne and it will be a good game on Saturday against Lafayette,” said LCCP Offensive Lineman Reggie Burks.

“I mean it’s fun we have a lot of memories just competing against each other and we get to come out here and put all that talent together and hopefully come out with a win,” said Jennings athlete Trevor Etienne.

That win would be the first for Lake Charles in the series. The Lake Area has lost all four All-Star games by a combined score of 109 to 59, but the team is hoping this is the year they finally get in the win column.

“We just got to come out here and play hard,” said Westlake assistant and Team Lake Charles Head Coach Harold Fuselier. You know I love the kids we have out here. We’ve got a lot of talent. We are on the downside of this record but we are hoping to change that around that’s our hope. We wouldn’t be out here otherwise.”

For Etienne, he received some helpful advice from his brother former Clemson star and current Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Travis, who played for the Lake Charles team in 2016.

“He was just like man it’s going to be fun just enjoy it don’t go out there and take it too seriously and take the fun out of the game for yourself. Just enjoy the moment and enjoy the process and the experience so just come out here and have fun,” Trevor said.

