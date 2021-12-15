La. attorney general files lawsuit against governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Rep. Raymond Crews have filed a a joint lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards in an effort to halt COVID vaccines from being added to the state’s school immunization schedule.

Landry argued in the lawsuit that the governor has allegedly violated the Separation of Powers Clause of the Louisiana Constitution.

Landry said that by the governor ignoring the committee’s recommendations, “the Legislature is nothing more than a speed bump for the executive branch to easily clear on its way to what is essentially a unilateral exercise of legislative power by the executive branch,” according to the lawsuit.

“We’ve not reviewed the full filing, but the Louisiana Department of Health is well within its legal authority on adding the COVID vaccine to the immunization schedule, where it will be treated like all other vaccines and parents may choose to opt their children out of it,” Shauna Sanford, spokesperson for the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Edwards rejected the House Committee on Health and Welfare’s decision to not require Louisiana students, age 16 and older, be vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor’s decision meant the COVID-19 vaccine would be added to the school immunizations schedule.

Edwards said there would be opt-out provisions for parents.

Landry announced the lawsuit on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court,” he said.

Developing story. Check back here for updates.

