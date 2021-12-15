50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. attorney general files lawsuit against governor

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Rep. Raymond Crews have filed a a joint lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards in an effort to halt COVID vaccines from being added to the state’s school immunization schedule.

Landry argued in the lawsuit that the governor has allegedly violated the Separation of Powers Clause of the Louisiana Constitution.

Landry said that by the governor ignoring the committee’s recommendations, “the Legislature is nothing more than a speed bump for the executive branch to easily clear on its way to what is essentially a unilateral exercise of legislative power by the executive branch,” according to the lawsuit.

“We’ve not reviewed the full filing, but the Louisiana Department of Health is well within its legal authority on adding the COVID vaccine to the immunization schedule, where it will be treated like all other vaccines and parents may choose to opt their children out of it,” Shauna Sanford, spokesperson for the governor’s office.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Edwards rejected the House Committee on Health and Welfare’s decision to not require Louisiana students, age 16 and older, be vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor’s decision meant the COVID-19 vaccine would be added to the school immunizations schedule.

Edwards said there would be opt-out provisions for parents.

Landry announced the lawsuit on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

“It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court,” he said.

Developing story. Check back here for updates.

RELATED STORIES

Gov. Edwards rejects House committee’s decision on COVID-19 vaccine for students

La. attorney general, other elected officials oppose LDH’s vaccine mandate proposal for some students

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

The 2021 LegisGator luncheon was packed this year. It's a premier event that attracts state...
LegisGator participants gather in person for first time in a while
Bullets confiscated from Moss Bluff Middle student
There has been a low donor turnout in recent months, due in part to COVID-19 and extreme...
LifeShare dealing with blood shortage ahead of holiday season
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
United Way of SWLA accepting donations to aid tornado victims in Ky.
Blood shortage ahead of the holiday season
VIDEO: LifeShare dealing with blood shortage ahead of holiday season