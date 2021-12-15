Getting justice for Jacob Brady

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just a day after Thanksgiving this year, a man originally from Westlake was found dead in Colorado. Those who knew Jacob Brady are now raising money for a reward in hopes of finding his killer.

Heather Widcamp, a longtime friend of Brady and his family is one of those working hard to raise money, and find answers in Brady’s murder.

Widcamp says Jacob, or Jake as he was more commonly known, was loved by all, and taken too soon at the hands of someone who needs to be brought to justice.

”I know that all his family wants for Christmas is to have that person behind bars, or to have someone talk and say what happened,” said Widcamp.

The Denver police, F.B.I. and Crime Stoppers are working to get information to find who killed 28- year- old Jacob Brady.

Brady grew up in Westlake, and went to McNeese before moving to Denver for a short time after he graduated.

“He ended up moving back to Louisiana and did get a job here, but he never lost his love of Denver,” said Widcamp.

Widcamp knew brady and his family for years, and says his love for all things outdoors brought him back to Denver a few months ago.

“That’s where he was living whenever he was murdered,” said Widcamp.

what started as a $2,000 reward for information on Brady’s death is now over $18,000 thanks to donations from friends, family and even complete strangers.

“The higher the reward is the more likely somebody will come forward and say what happened,” said Widcamp.

Widcamp started her own fundraiser to contribute to that reward- selling salsa. She and two of her friends began making and selling salsa as mostly a hobby, but decided they wanted to find ways to donate their profits and raise awareness.

“It makes us feel good to use our salsa for good, to help people,” said Widcamp.

The Sassy Sister’s Salsa is now selling jars for $12, and all of their proceeds are being donated to the Crime Stoppers Reward.

They have already sold over 100 jars, but their goal is to sell 1,000.

“We’re trying to make it go through the roof so that someone will talk and we can bring justice for Jake’s murder,” said Widcamp.

Brady’s family is still distraught and mourning the loss of their son... but Brady’s mom says he had a huge heart, never saw the bad in anyone and was cherished by those who knew him.

“They need closure, they want someone held accountable, they want justice for Jake,” said Widcamp.

Widcamp says she hopes this reward money brings answers.

“We wanna help them because we know if the situation was turned they would do the same for us,” said Widcamp.

Widcamp says all of the proceeds of her salsa sales will go directly towards the reward. They are selling

