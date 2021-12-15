Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Southwest Louisiana airports announced
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has announced the breakdown for additional airport funding from November’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding breakdown is slated for 2022 with similar sums expected to be allocated for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide how the funding will be spent.
The breakdown includes additional federal funding for the following Southwest Louisiana airports:
- Lake Charles Regional Airport - $1,040,240
- Chennault International Airport - $295,000
- Southland Field Airport - $159,000
- Allen Parish Airport - $159,000
- Beauregard Regional Airport - $159,000
- Jennings Airport - $159,000
- Le Gros Memorial Airport - $110,000
- DeQuincy Industrial Airpark - $110,000
