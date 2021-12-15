Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for Southwest Louisiana airports announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has announced the breakdown for additional airport funding from November’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The funding breakdown is slated for 2022 with similar sums expected to be allocated for the next four years. Local leaders and airports will decide how the funding will be spent.

The breakdown includes additional federal funding for the following Southwest Louisiana airports:

Lake Charles Regional Airport - $1,040,240

Chennault International Airport - $295,000

Southland Field Airport - $159,000

Allen Parish Airport - $159,000

Beauregard Regional Airport - $159,000

Jennings Airport - $159,000

Le Gros Memorial Airport - $110,000

DeQuincy Industrial Airpark - $110,000

