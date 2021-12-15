First black fire chief in Calcasieu Parish makes history

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - Mark Ware was sworn in as new fire chief of Ward 4 Fire Protection District 2 in Carlyss, making history as the first Black fire chief in Calcasieu Parish.

“Some of the retired chiefs was talking to me, and they was like, ‘Do you understand the significance of what just happened?’ And I’m like, ‘I became fire chief.’ I mean, what’s more significant than that in my career?” Ware said.

Ware was officially brought on as Carlyss fire chief on December 1. He said it wasn’t until after the fact that he found out how significant this was for Calcasieu Parish.

“You know, I can pass on to my son and other people that look like me who wants to aspire to be a fire chief that it is possible,” Ware said. “You just have to continuously work hard. And, you know, don’t settle for status quo. Go above and beyond. Everybody’s dream is possible.”

Ware said that growing up, he didn’t get to see a lot of Black role models in this type of position, but now, he’s able to provide that for the next generation.

“As a role model, as a trailblazer... he’s made history for our area,” board president Tony Dougherty said. “But again, it is the folks, the kids, the firefighters can say ‘hey, you know, he did it, I can do it too.”

Dougherty said Ware’s qualifications made him an exceptional fit for the position.

“We were impressed with his knowledge, his background, and we look forward to growing as a department and continue to expand,” Dougherty said.

Ware began his career as a firefighter in 2005 with the Lake Charles Fire Department. He then started to expand his knowledge and skill as he earned two associate degrees before going on to earn his bachelor’s.

Ware said he’s excited to lead the team of firefighters in Carlyss and bring back some tradition to the department.

