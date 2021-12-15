50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid continues through the week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warmer than normal weather is here and little change is expected until the weekend.  Tonight will be warmer and more humid with low temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s north of I-10 and much warmer at the coast where lows will remain near 70.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Thursday and Friday will be even warmer with highs likely reaching the 80 degree mark!  Morning lows will also climb with most areas only dropping into the mid 60s.  Rain still looks pretty limited, so I am leaving the rain chance at 10%.  Patchy fog could become an issue at times as warm humid air moves across the cool Gulf waters, and depending on the strength of the wind we could see locally dense fog in places.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

A large storm system will develop across Texas by the weekend and this will likely bring a better chance of rain to Southwest Louisiana.  Considerable uncertainty exists mainly with the timing of this system and thus when the impacts will be felt here in SWLA.  For now I am increasing the chance of rain to 60% for Saturday.  Though the models have been trending drier on Sunday, so for now I will reduce the rain chance to 30%.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The cold front will move through late Saturday or early Sunday and that is when we will have our best chance of rain.  Temperatures behind the front will drop quickly with highs on Sunday in the 50s with rain making it feel even colder!  Lows will also be colder Sunday with most areas reaching the 40s.  We will remain cool for the first few days of next week.

An upper level disturbance will move across our area Monday and this may produce another round of rain.  For this I am including a 40% chance of rain, but it should move through quickly.  The rest of next week looks dry and cool through midweek.  A warming trend begins by midweek.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Looking at the long-range models toward Christmas shows warmer weather returning late next week and likely remaining in place through Christmas weekend.  Though again that is very much subject to change with time.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

