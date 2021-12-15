FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Patchy fog this morning, warm and muggy to round out the week

Take the coffee as you head out with some fog around (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve made it to the middle of the work week and our warm and muggy conditions are persisting this morning with many areas staying steady in middle to upper 60′s. Patchy fog has developed across the area and will continue to develop throughout the morning hours causing reduced visibility at times so make sure to take it slow as you head off to work and school. Thankfully rain chances remain low at this time, but as we near the weekend things begin to change as a cold front pushes through the area.

Take the umbrella or rain jacket with you just in case (KPLC)

As you begin to head out the door to work and school this morning, you can leave the jacket in the closet as we are off to an even warmer start with many areas sitting in the middle to upper 60′s. Fog is a concern for us this morning as it continues to develop along and south of I-10, but don’t be surprised if it begins to expand northward with time and cause some issues before the sun comes up. Remember to use the low beams to help improve your vision as you are driving and allow yourself a little extra time as you head out and once the sun comes up the fog will burn off. Temperatures will once again warm quickly through the morning and into the afternoon as a mixture of sun and clouds will once again be the theme with highs topping out in the upper 70′s for most locations. A few showers can’t be ruled out once again for the afternoon especially with the increasing humidity as it will fill more like summer time with the tropical dew points.

Temperatures remain warm this afternoon with a few showers possible (KPLC)

To round out the week we can really expect more of the same as we are in between systems with high pressure weakening to our east and a cold front to the north that will stall. This will keep the better rain chances to the north, but will also be close enough that a few isolated showers or storms can’t be ruled out for both Thursday as well as Friday. Highs stay steady in the upper 70′s to near 80 as we head into the weekend, but things will take a big turn as we head into the weekend with not one, but two systems approaching the area. The first front arrives heading into Saturday bringing showers and a few storms to the area with temperatures for the afternoon back into the middle 70′s. We’ll then flip a switch and be cooler for Sunday with highs only in the upper 50′s to near 60, but at that point a second area of low pressure develops to the south and looks to bring rain Sunday evening into Monday with highs moderating slightly into the lower 60′s by the start of next week.

Unsettled weather around for the weekend (KPLC)

Our cooler weather doesn’t last too long as the warming process returns for the middle to ending part of next week as we head towards Christmas. At this point it doesn’t look like we’ll see a big cool down in time for Christmas as most signs point to temperatures being slightly above normal for this time of year. There is still plenty of time to watch though as we get closer, but for now lets focus on the warm and muggy pattern for the next few days. We’ll also keep an eye on the system heading into the weekend for any plans that you may have. Have a great Wednesday!

We'll see rain chances and totals increasing towards the weekend (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

